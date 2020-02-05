NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Panthers, Sens, Preds, Devils, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Joakim Nordstrom would miss last night’s game and tonight’s game as he’s dealing with a condition related to his allergies.

Buffalo Sabres: Forwards Johan Larsson (lower-body) and Curtis Lazar (illness), and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper-body) missed last night’s game and are all listed as day-to-day.

Derek Wills: Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano left last night’s game in the second with an apparent right leg injury.

Pat Steinberg: Flames coach Geoff Ward didn’t have an update after the game on Giordano’s lower-body injury. Assistant coach Martin Gelinas says it takes a lot of pain to keep Giordano out of a game. He won’t practice today.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said they are hopeful that Aleksander Barkov can return to the lineup on Thursday against the Golden Knights.

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators forward Vladislav Namestnikov left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury. That was the first time he’s been on the ice with teammates since suffering the injury on January 1st. They don’t expect Ellis to play on their road trip.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said that Nico Hischier and Sami Vatanen‘s ailments are not long-term. They both missed last night’s game.

Mike Morreale: The Devils activated forward Ben Street from the IR and assigned him to the AHL. Defenseman Colton White was recalled.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Oskar Sundqvist skated yesterday and has been feeling better. Nothing else more to report on his status.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has an upper-body injury. Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo was recalled from the AHL.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov left their morning skate for precautionary reasons.

: Samsonov took a shot to the head and had to go through concussion protocol. Tom Gulitti: Samsonov was hit with an Alex Ovechkin shot. He said he was okay when back in the dressing room.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have activated defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the IR and placed forward Mathieu Perreault on the IR.