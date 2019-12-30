NHL Injury updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Flyers, Blues, Sharks, and Jets

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has been skating and is close to returning to practice according to coach Rick Tocchet. Hjalmarsson has been out since October 12th with a broken left fibula.

The expected recovery timeline was 10 to 12 weeks – it’s been 11 weeks.

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Derek Stepan left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matt Layman: “One thing to consider when it comes to Jamie Oleksiak’s hit on Derek Stepan is that Oleksiak is 6-foot-7 and Stepan is 6-foot-0, and Stepan was looking down at the puck. Tougher to go shoulder-to-chest when the height difference is that drastic.”

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Steve Conroy: Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was on the ice before practice yesterday. Defenseman Charles McAvoy wasn’t on the ice.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that defenseman Marco Scandella is still dealing with the flu and wasn’t ready to go.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left the ice during the shootout and went straight back to the dressing room with the help.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is in the Czech Republic watching the World Junior Championships. He didn’t have any update on Korpisalo. There is a suspicion that it could be a long-term injury.

A tough scene in Columbus as @BlueJacketsNHL goalie Joonas Korpisalo appears to get injured in the shootout. Backup Elvis Merzlikins came in cold to finish the game. pic.twitter.com/jK3DpJkJ4G — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 30, 2019

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings forward Valtteri Filppula missed last night’s game.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have activated forward Michael Raffl from the IR and loaned Morgan Frost to the AHL.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais likely has another month before he’s ready to return from his wrist surgery. Today he’s is expecting to have the cast removed from his right wrist though.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Melker Karlsson is still day-to-day: “We’re all happy that he was in here joking around & feeling decent. It’s more cautionary at this point.”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault could be an option for Tuesday’s game. Will depend on how today goes for him.