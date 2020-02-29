NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Oilers, Red Wings, Oilers, Rangers, and Golden Knights

Arizona Coyotes

Craig Morgan: Coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Jason Demers will return from his oblique muscle injury today.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Chris Wagner is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He didn’t travel with the team to Long Island but could join them Tuesday in Tampa.

(Wagner had left Thursday game with an upper-body injury)

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers: Coach Dave Tippett said that forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenseman Kris Russell will be re-assessed this morning to determine if they are able to go. Tippett added that Andreas Athanasiou should be good to go.

Detroit Red Wings

Ansar Khan: Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is questionable for today after tweaking an injury.

Gustav Lindstrom practiced yesterday and believes that he’s ready to go.

Ansar Khan: Forward Robby Fabbri said that he’ll be in the lineup today after missing their last game with a knee injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Mike Green will be out for three to four weeks with a sprained MCL.

New York Rangers

New York Rangers: Forward Chris Kreider left last night’s game in the first period with a fractured foot.

Vegas Golden Knights

Ben Gotz: Forward Mark Stone missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.