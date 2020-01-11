NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Wild, Islanders, Lightning, and Canucks

Arizona Coyotes: Goaltender Antti Raanta left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said they expect defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to return to the lineup before the All-Star break.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is confident that defenseman Zdeno Chara (jaw) will be in the lineup today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome was on the ice for about 15 seconds. Coach Jeremy Colliton said that Strome was just testing his injury out and that he’s still considered day-to-day.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher wasn’t feeling well. His headaches have returned. He needs to see a doctor to determine if it’s a virus or related to a concussion.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia are not returning before the All-Star break. Forward Paul Byron isn’t skating yet.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Byron (knee) suffered a setback.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Jason Zucker: “I am hoping to practice soon. Playing, we are taking it day-by-day. Week-by-week.”

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders forward Tom Kuhnhackl didn’t practice yesterday.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday. Palat left Thursday’s game after a hit from Coyotes Taylor Hall.

Caley Chelios : Palat has a lower-body injury.

: Palat has a lower-body injury. McDonagh Is out for the weekend and will be day-to-day after that.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that forward Michael Ferland won’t return until after the All-Star break.