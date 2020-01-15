NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Lightning, Canucks, and Jets

Richard Morin: Arizona Coyotes forward Brad Richardson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask has a concussion: “It’s an elbow to the head and they didn’t call it.”

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi (concussion) was on the ice in a no-contract jersey before practice yesterday.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa suffered an upper-body injury during Monday’s practice.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that forward Joel Armia is doubtful for tonight. He’s day-to-day and hasn’t been ruled out for returning before the All-Star break.

Abbey Mastracco: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood could join the team at some point during their road trip. It’s not sounding like either Blackwood nor forward Kyle Palmieri will play in any games before the break.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart potentially has a lower-body issue according to coach Alain Vigneault. Brian Elliott was scheduled to start tonight’s game anyways.

Dave Isaac: The Flyers won’t have an update on Hart’s status until sometime today.

Dave Isaac: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that he expects forward Nolan Patrick to play at some point this season.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup last night.

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have activated defenseman Carl Gunnarsson from the IR and placed defenseman Colton Parayko on the IR retroactive to January 2nd. He’s eligible to come off the IR at any point.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was on the ice yesterday. He’s missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on forward Brandon Sutter‘s possible return: “I’m not sure. We’ll check with our staff when we get back home. I’d like to obviously get him into a practice if we skate. If we don’t, then he probably won’t be an option.”

Brendan Batchelor: Green did not have an update on forward Micheal Ferland.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Carl Dahlstrom‘s upper-body injury is not expected to be short-term.