NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Canadiens, Islanders, and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun wasn’t able to go last night but coach Rick Tocchet said that he is getting close.

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that defensemen Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug will miss tonight’s game due to upper-body injuries.

Carlo was on the ice yesterday and is targeting Friday as a return.

Conor Ryan: Defenseman Connor Clifton returns to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since December 29th.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jon Rosen: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said that Jeff Carter hasn’t skated in eight days. When asked if there is any doubt that he’ll be able to return, McLellan said no and added: “He’s working hard, he wants to be back.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said there isn’t an update on Jesperi Kotkaniemi‘s spleen injury. He was able to leave the Cleveland hospital after one day, which was better than the three days they had originally thought.

Eric Engels: Kotkaniemi didn’t have surgery. There is no timeline for his recovery just yet. He’ll be meeting with the Canadiens doctors for further evaluation.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar will meet with a specialist today for his upper-body injury.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that Casey Cizikas (leg) didn’t travel with the team.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly hopes to return tonight.

Kristen Shilton: Both Rielly and Ilya Mikheyev were on the ice practicing yesterday.