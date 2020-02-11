NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens, Islanders, Penguins, Lightning, and the Maple Leafs

Arizona Coyotes: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper had a setback during their morning skate and didn’t dress last night. Kuemper is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones was put on the IR and out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic : Jones fractured and sprained his right ankle on Saturday. He’ll get some more tests before having surgery according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

: Jones fractured and sprained his right ankle on Saturday. He’ll get some more tests before having surgery according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen. “He’s out for a while,” Kekalainen told The Athletic on Monday.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha has been out with a punctured lung since December 21st. He said he will return to the lineup tonight.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid isn’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup tonight. He said that he has a charley-horse.

Pierre LeBrun: Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault left last night’s game early.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Phillip Danault will be needing to get some dental work done and has a cut that will need to get looked at.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Julien said that defenseman Shea Weber isn’t traveling with the team to Boston and Pittsburgh. He’s doubtful for Dallas on the weekend as well. Weber’s lower-body injury still hasn’t been fully diagnosed.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock didn’t go through concussion protocol after a being hit by Lightning’s Alex Killorn: “It kind of shook me up a little but I was fine.”

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins said that defenseman John Marino had successful surgery and is expected to be out for three to six weeks.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Steven Stamkos missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on if Frederik Andersen could start tonight: “I think so, yes. We’re not ruling that out and we’re going to have both he and Soupy be ready.”

Kristen Shilton: Keefe on if John Tavares and Justin Holl will be able to go: “it’s an illness and you don’t know how that’s going to affect our guys so those people will be game-time decisions and of course we’re hoping it’s something that doesn’t spread.”

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander practiced yesterday. He had missed the past two games with an illness.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was on the ice yesterday for the first time since an artery and tendons were cut on his wrist. The injury occurred on December 27th and he was given a 90-day recovery timeline.