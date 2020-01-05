NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Kings, Predators, Senators, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Raanta pulled himself from the game after the second as he felt something. No more of an updated, hopefully, more will be known today.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper was on the ice yesterday morning with their goalie coach and took a few shots during their morning skate before he left the ice.

Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson was on the ice for their morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner is day-to-day with a knee injury. Coach Jeremy Colliton said they are trying to determine the severity.

Chris Kuc: Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula hopes to return sometime this week from his concussion. He won’t be in the lineup today.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Emil Bemstrom from the IR.

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 18 games with a wrist injury.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene missed last night’s game due to an illness. Defenseman Dante Fabbro missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Hailey Salvian: Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair missed yesterday’s game.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Ryan McDonagh is doubtful for today.

Paul Hendrick: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson was on the ice for their option skate yesterday morning in a no-contact jersey.

Forward Trevor Moore was also on the ice yesterday morning.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Glass went down hard yesterday afternoon and was holding his right hamstring.

Justin Emerson: Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt helped Glass off the ice and he was carried to the dressing room.

Justin Emerson: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault missed yesterday’s game.