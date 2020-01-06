NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Predators, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes will have four goalies traveling with them on their three-game road trip – Antti Raanta, Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill & Ivan Prosvetov.

Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is also traveling with the team.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have an update on goaltender Robin Lehner yesterday. He remains day-to-day with a right knee injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson is 50-50 on being able to return to the lineup tonight. He was practicing with the top power play unit yesterday.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (concussion) was on the ice yesterday for about 25-30 minutes. It was his first time back on the ice since he suffered the concussion. The earliest return is tomorrow.

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene and defenseman Dante Fabbro missed yesterday’s game – their second consecutive missed game.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning officially list defenseman Ryan McDonagh out with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: McDonagh took a high hit from Brady Tkachuk and then an elbow to the head from Colin White. Coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t say if a concussion has been ruled out.

Not sure what the injury was for Ryan McDonagh, but he took a high hit from Tkachuk, plus an inadvertent elbow to the head from White. Asked Jon Cooper if a concussion was ruled out, but he didn’t elaborate on status other than McDonagh is “doubtful” for Sunday’s game in Carolina pic.twitter.com/dvDKe2Mijh — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) January 5, 2020

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Andreas Johnsson (leg) and Trevor Moore (concussion) both took part in their first full practice since their injuries. Both were in no-contact jerseys.

Jesse Granger: Multiple sources have said that that the injury to Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Glass is only a bone bruise. It doesn’t look like surgery will be required.

He suffered a similar injury last but to the opposite knee.