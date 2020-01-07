NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Canadiens, Devils, Senators, Flyers, Golden Knights, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Derek Stepan appeared to injure his hand at practice yesterday in a freak accident. He was getting examined by team medical staff and his status for today’s game is unclear.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta said he was fine at the start of practice but then his issue started acting up and he left the ice.

Chris Kuc of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks winger Drake Caggiula has been out since November 13th with a concussion. He’s being patient with his injury, not wanting to rush back. He’s been practicing with the team for the past couple of weeks.

He’s not quite clear of symptoms, but he is “definitely getting really close.

“I’m trying not to really set dates just because I’ve done that before and been disappointed. I feel really good and really close. I don’t imagine it being too much longer.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche prospect Conor Timmins will be out with a lower-body injury for another few weeks.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that forward Brendan Gallagher traveled with the team but won’t play tonight.

Andrew Zadarnowski: Canadiens prospects Alexander Romanov will be having an MRI to determine if he has a broken arm according to Russian report.

Matt Loughlin: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes is out tonight with an upper-body injury. They don’t consider it serious but it is taking longer to heal than they expected.

Forward Jesper Bratt will see how his ankle feels today before determining if he’s in the lineup or not.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that defenseman Ron Hainsey is unlikely for tonight and that defenseman Nikita Zaitsev won’t play.

TSN 1200: Smith added that they are hopeful that defenseman Dylan DeMelo and forward Anthony Duclair can return.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun will be out for several weeks with a groin injury.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin has been cleared for contact.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights injury updates from coach Gerard Gallant:

Cody Eakin- “He’s a lot closer. It was a good day for him today. He’s real close.”

Jonathan Marchessault– “Had a good, full practice so that’s a good sign. I’m not sure. He’s day-to-day still.”

Cody Glass– “Week-to-week, lower body”

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets have activated forward Andrew Copp off of the IR and placed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on the IR.