NHL Injury Updates: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, and Flyers

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland, Jason Davidson, said that Ferland is feeling good and is optimistic that if the season were resume, he might be able to return.

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has able to get treatment on his broken right hand by team medical staff since the injury took place before the stoppage.

He’s received physio, strength and mobility work and would have been ready to go weeks ago.

“The NHL’s looked after players that were hurt before. … I was lucky to benefit from that,” said Muzzin, who suffered his injury blocking a Victor Hedman shot in Tampa on Feb. 25.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Looking at the injury updates for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cam Atkinson – Suffered a high ankle sprain back in December and was scheduled to return on March 12th, right when the season was put on hold. He should be good resume playing if the season gets underway.

Dean Kukan – Partially tore his ACL and tore his medial meniscus and had it scoped mid-January. He’s been cleared to play.

Seth Jones – Had surgery on February 11th after spraining his lower leg/ankle and suffering a hairline fracture. He was expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks, with April 21st being 10 weeks.

Oliver Bjorkstrand – Had surgery on March 3rd after he also suffered a high ankle sprain and fracture. He’s eight to 10-week recovery would put him between April 28th and May 12th.

Alexandre Texier – He hasn’t been cleared from a stress fracture in his lower back that he suffered on December 31st.

Josh Anderson – Underwent surgery on March 2nd to repair a posterior labral tear. His return timeline was four to six months – so in the July 2nd to September 2nd range. GM Jarmo Kekelainen said: “If we’re playing in August, he could be back playing for us.”

Brandon Dubinsky – Went on the IR late in training camp with a chronic wrist injury. There may not have been much improvement, he’s out indefinitely but has no plans to retire. He may not be able to play again.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is close to being finished his bone cancer treatments. It’s not known if he’ll be able to resume playing in the NHL.

“He’s going to have his last round of treatments here coming up,” Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Tuesday. “He’ll be checked out and he’ll be able to start training and building back up again. It’s amazing; he’s a warrior, this kid. Don’t think he’s lost much weight at all. He’s trying to work out as soon as treatments are over. It’s been tough on him but he’s a young guy, he wants to play as soon as possible. I have no idea what that means or what’s realistic, but the treatments, according to our medical staff, have gone as well or better than we could have expected.”

Flyers forward Nolan Patrick is back in Winnipeg at home and is continuing his treatments for his migraine disorder. It’s not known if Patrick would be able to get back playing if the season were to resume this year.