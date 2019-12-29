NHL injury updates: Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, Rangers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Karson Kuhlman practiced in a contact jersey.

Chris Ryndak of NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be out for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury. Skinner was hurt during Friday’s game after a collision with Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Valtteri Filppula left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Reid Wilkins: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that forward Josh Archibald should be ready to go for Tuesday. He took a shot off the knee on Friday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is likely out today.

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators put forward Colton Sissons on the IR.

New York Rangers: Forward Brendan Lemieux will be out for three to four weeks with a fractured hand.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated forward Patric Hornqvist off the IR and re-assigned forward Thomas Di Pauli.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs injury updates.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev out three months with ligament damage.

Forward Trevor Moore out with a concussion. No timetable on his return.

Forward Andreas Johnsson out with a leg injury. No timetable on his return.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin is out week-to-week with a broken foot.

Dan Milstein: Mikheyev had successful surgery to repair artery and tendon damage to his wrist. Timeline for his return will be better known in 90 days.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said they are dealing with some injuries and illness. Tom Wilson has a lower-body injury. Defenseman Christian Djoos has an upper-body injury and couldn’t finish the game. Defenseman Michal Kempny isn’t traveling with the team due to an illness.