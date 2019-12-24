NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Canadiens, Flyers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Torey Krug left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Steve Conroy: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was walking around gingerly after the game but wasn’t using crutches.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has been sick for the past week.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have an update on defenseman Brent Seabrook. He’s still be evaluated.

Forward Andrew Shaw is still dealing with concussion symptoms and isn’t close to returning.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist left last night’s game with a right shoulder injury.

John Dietz: Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that Boqvist has a minor injury and will likely miss a game or two.

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that they decided to give defenseman Cale Makar a few extra days of rest over the Christmas break and held him out of last night’s game. He is still experiencing a bit of soreness, but not too much.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton was on the ice yesterday morning. He remains on the IR with a groin injury.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Tyler Johnson missed last night’s game after re-aggravating a lower-body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Trevor Moore wasn’t feeling well yesterday. They held him out of yesterday’s game and will reevaluate him after the break.