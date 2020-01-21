NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Red Wings, Wild, Flyers, Penguins, Golden Knights, and the Jets

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward David Krejci will skate today before they determine his status for tonight.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask was on the ice before practice yesterday.

Defenseman Kevan Miller skated on Sunday.

Mike Loftus: Miller lasted about 15 minutes on Sunday.

Helen St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have any updates on forward Frans Nielsen and defenseman Mike Green.

Both left the game against the Colorado Avalanche with upper-body injuries.

#LGRW Frans Nielsen & Mike Green both out with injuries.

Nielsen was run into the stanchion by Makar

Green blocked a shot from Landeskog

Both upper body injuries.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said that Mikko Koivu and Brad Hunt are still getting over their illness.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Michael Raffl is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Dominik Kahun suffered a concussion.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Schultz and Simon haven’t been ruled out for tonight.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer on injured forwards Cody Glass and William Karlsson: “He’s on the trip. But he and William (Karlsson) will take the 10 days, and we’ll give you an update coming out of that break. I would anticipate both would start to be getting really close at that point.”

Ted Wyman: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice on forward Adam Lowry‘s left arm injury: “We still have to get the final testing, get it looked at back at home. But, it’s not short term so it will be a month before we’re talking about his re-entry.”