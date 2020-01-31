NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Stars, Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Preds, Flyers, Pens, Blues, Sharks, Knights, and Jets

Arizona Coyotes: Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Goaltender Tuukka Rask took some shots before practice from defenseman John Moore and forward Karson Kuhlman. Rask remains on the IR with a concussion.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson was on the ice yesterday for the first time since suffering his shoulder injury in mid-December.

Defenseman Ryan Murray (back) was on the ice. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo skated on his own before practice.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness updating injuries:

Forward Roope Hintz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. They are hopeful that he’ll be able to return on Saturday.

Forward Justin Dowling is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He was in the lineup on Wednesday.

Forward Andrew Cogliano left practice early with an ankle issue but is expected to be fine.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou returns to practice yesterday. He’s been out with a lower-body injury since December 29th.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Joakim Nygard could be out long-term if there is a break.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Nygard (hand) and defenseman Kris Russell (concussion protocol) were put on the IR.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is feeling and looking good: “We’ll get him in there tomorrow , see how he’s going to progress and then make a decision on the road trip.”

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons returned to the lineup last night.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere isn’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup.

Sam Carchidi: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart said that he is feeling better but won’t play for at least the next seven days.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (lower-body) was at practice yesterday. Forward Dominik Kahun (concussion) and Nick Bjugstad (core muscle) weren’t on the ice.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Alexander Steen practiced yesterday after missing the third period of Tuesday’s game.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forwards William Karlsson and Cody Glass are both progressing.

Both will be joining them “at some point” on their road trip. DeBoer said they are more “day-to-day, game-to-game than week-to-week.”

Jason Bell: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu could return this weekend.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forward Bryan Little is still in a no-contact jersey at practice yesterday. Defenseman Tucker Poolman and forward Mark Scheifele didn’t practice.