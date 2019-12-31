NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Predators, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have put defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: McAvoy did skate before practice yesterday.

Mike Loftus: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy ruled out David Krejci (lower-body), Torey Krug (upper-body) and Connor Clifton (upper-body) for tonight’s game. He doesn’t think their injuries will be long-term.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella on goaltender Joonas Korpisalo: “It’s his knee. It’s weeks.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday. He took a puck to the face on Friday and was wearing a jaw protector at practice.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have an update on Jake Guentzel after the game. They may have more today. He believes the collision with Thomas Chabot was incidental.

Dan Kingerski: Guentzel’s status for Thursday isn’t known yet as they have little info.

“It was scary,” Sullivan said in his postgame media availability. “Those are always dangerous when someone falls from that distance into the boards. There’s not a status on him right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors right now.”

Here is what happened to #LetsGoPens Jake Guentzel after scoring.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs Ilya Mikheyev left the New Jersey hospital yesterday and traveled back to Toronto with GM Kyle Dubas yesterday.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on forward Cody Eakin: “I think he skated today or yesterday for the first time. Once he gets back with us, he’ll be a lot closer. He’s doing well and he’s back on the ice, so that’s a positive for us.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach said that Christian Djoos will be out tonight with an upper-body injury. They aren’t sure yet on the status of Tom Wilson (lower-body) and Michal Kempny (illness) for tonight. T.J. Oshie is day-to-day with an illness.