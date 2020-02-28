NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Penguins, Golden Knights and Jets

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Defenseman Kevan Miller was skating on his own this morning before the teams morning skate.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Darren Dreger: It is sounding like forward Josh Anderson is done for the year. His shoulder injury may need surgery. More is expected to be known this week.

Aaron Portzline: Later today news could come out. There had been whispers of Anderson needing surgery. GM Jarmo Kekalainen and agent Darren Ferris haven’t and/or won’t comment on the matter.

New York Islanders

Andrew Gross: Defenseman Andy Greene missed last night’s game but and it’s not expected to be long-term. Coach Barry Trotz said he’s day-to-day.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pens Inside Scoop: Forward Nick Bjugstad (lower-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s missed their past 43 games.

Pens Inside Scoop: Defensemen Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and John Marino (facial fractures) were both practicing in regular jerseys yesterday, taking full contact. Marino had a full face shield.

Pens Inside Scoop: Forward Jared McCann, who missed Wednesday night’s game, practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Coach Mike Sullivan on having their injured players back practicing: “It’s great to have all those guys out there. Hopefully it’s just an indication of them all getting healthy and giving us an opportunity to have a full lineup.”

Vegas Golden Knights

Ben Gotz: Coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Alex Tuch is more ‘day-to-day’ now. Forwards Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty were given maintenance days.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Patrik Laine left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Murat Ates: Coach Paul Maurice on Adam Lowry: “I’m not listing him as day-to-day cause he’s gotta get out of that (non-contact) sweater and get some contact in. But I would take him off the week-to-week. It may get to a week but it’s not that far off after that.”

Brian Munz: Maurice said that defenseman Josh Morrissey is day-to-day but could be ready for tomorrow,

Defenseman Sami Niku is out week-to-week.