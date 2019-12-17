NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Wild, Predators, Senators, Penguins, Blues, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron said that surgery was not talked about as an option for his nagging groin injury.

Joe Haggerty: It had been looking like defenseman Kevan Miller would return soon but in the past couple weeks he had “a procedure” in the past couple weeks. May have been a setback.

Eric Lear: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that they are getting “second opinions” on Calvin de Haan. No update yet.

Scott Powers: Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said he felt good on the ice and is hopeful to play on Wednesday.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Joel Eriksson Ek was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was on the ice for the first time with teammates for the first time since he suffered his lower-body injury on November 23rd.

Ken Warren: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that Nikita Zaitsev will be out for a week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has been on the ice for the past six days. There isn’t a target date for his return.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. Nikita Kucherov wasn’t on the ice. Braydon Coburn practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie was on the ice for practice yesterday. He left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury after blocking a shot.