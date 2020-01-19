NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Rangers, Blues and Golden Knights

NHL Injury Update
Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward David Krejci won’t be in the lineup today due to an upper-body injury.
Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Saad was activated from the IR.
Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns was activated from the IR and forward Radek Faksa was placed on the IR.
Detroit Red Wings: Forward Valtteri Filppula left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.
Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin won’t be returning to the lineup right after the All-Star break. There is still some work to do on his wrist injury before he’s ready.
New York Rangers: Forward Brendan Lemieux is still listed as day-to-day.
Forward Artemi Panarin should be ready to go today.
Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward Mackenzie MacEachern left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.
Paul Stastny takes a puck to the face, starts picking up his teeth off the ice 🤕 pic.twitter.com/kBXRkeXR2G
