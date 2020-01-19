NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Rangers, Blues and Golden Knights

Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward David Krejci won’t be in the lineup today due to an upper-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Saad was activated from the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns was activated from the IR and forward Radek Faksa was placed on the IR.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Valtteri Filppula left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin won’t be returning to the lineup right after the All-Star break. There is still some work to do on his wrist injury before he’s ready.

New York Rangers: Forward Brendan Lemieux is still listed as day-to-day.

Forward Artemi Panarin should be ready to go today.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward Mackenzie MacEachern left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.