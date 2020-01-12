NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Pens, Lightning, and Leafs

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad is back on the ice skating but there is no timetable on his return.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (lower-body) was skating yesterday but wasn’t able to return to the lineup.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky left yesterday’s practice earlier and his status for today is not known. Coach Joel Quenneville said that his injury isn’t serious but it may not allow him to play today.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said that forward Jason Zucker and defenseman Greg Pateryn are game-time decisions today.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher missed last night’s game.

Arpon Basu: Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that Gallagher met with doctors but they haven’t determined if his headaches are concussion-related. It sounds like they could be holding him out as a precaution.

Tom Gulitti: New Jersey Devils coach Alain Nasreddine on injured Jack Hughes: “Yeah. He’s doing a lot better. He’s doing well. He’s in Jersey. The rehab program’s going real well, inching closer and closer.”

Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. They don’t believe it’s a long-term issue.

“It’s just precautionary and he’s getting better,” interim coach Alain Nasreddine said.

The Devils put forward Ben Street on the IR after suffering an upper-body injury on Thursday.

Forward Jesper Bratt returned to the lineup.

Tom Gulitti: Blackwood’s status for today is not known.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Marc Staal missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby hasn’t been ruled out of today’s game.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Ondrej Palat is still day-to-day. He missed last night’s game.

Caley Chelios: Palat hasn’t been ruled out for today’s game.

Adam Kimelman: Lightning coach Cooper didn’t have much of an update on Patrick Maroon: “He has too many ice bags on him right now to see what’s going on with him. Hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been out since December 4th: “They (told) me that the pain is probably not going to go away for a while, but it feels good on the ice & (added) some extra protection so everything’s been feeling good out there”

Johnsson on if he could play today: “I don’t know … Maybe”