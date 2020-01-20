NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, and Jets

Matt Kalman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Connor Clifton will be out until at least February.

Jimmy Greenfield: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome isn’t likely to return to the lineup on Tuesday, their last game before their break.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi still hasn’t been cleared to return tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have activated forward Oliver Bjorkstrand off the IR and assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the AHL.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said the forward Valtteri Filppula (lower-body) is questionable for today.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou (lower-body) has resumed skating on his own. They are hoping for a February 1st return.

Forward Anthony Mantha has been out since December 21st with a rib injury. He hasn’t started skating and there is no timeline or update on when he could return.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have sent defenseman Matt Benning to the AHL on a LTIR conditioning stint. He could return for their game against the Flames on January 29th.

New York Islanders: Forward Josh Bailey left yesterday’s early with an illness.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux returned to the lineup yesterday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan said that forwards Dominik Simon (lower-body) and Dominik Kahun (upper-body) were being evaluated.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko could return to the lineup with the Blues bye week/All-Star game is over.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He took a hit from Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula.

Mike McIntyre: Jets coach Paul Maurice said the would likely know more on Lowry injury today.

Murat Ates: Lowry had his left arm in a sling after the game. It looks like it might be an injury to his left shoulder.