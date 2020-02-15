NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Stars, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Jets

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Zack Smith will be out for seven to 10 days with a left hand injury.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was only one who practiced yesterday in full equipment.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier could return to the lineup on Sunday.

Brett Cyrgalis: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Anthony DeAngelo won’t be out with a long-term upper-body injury.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is getting close to returning from his minor ankle injury.

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

“Boro’s not good to go,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said after practice Friday. “He has a lot of swelling, and we’ll have more of an update this week. I don’t know if it’s high or low or whatever it is, but it’s pretty swollen, so he’s not going to play for the next little bit here.”

Not sure if this is why Karlsson missed last 13:26 of game, but he fell awkwardly over Thornton at end of his last shift pic.twitter.com/UWGUiq6w2Q — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 15, 2020

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson will be a game-time decision today. He didn’t practice yesterday.

Bryan Burns of NHL.com: Forward Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Anthony Cirelli were all on the ice yesterday and are hopeful for this afternoons game.

Coach Jon Cooper when asked if all three could return.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be long term,” Cooper said. “It’d be nice to get them all back, but we won’t rush them back until they’re all ready.”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson requires knee surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks.

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs hope that defenseman Morgan Rielly is able to return in late March. That would mean that they can’t use his LTIR money when looking to move trades at the deadline. They can take advantage of Johnsson’s $3.4 million.

If need be, the Maple Leafs now have a little financial flexibility.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Alex Tuch went through testing on his left leg.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets activated defenseman Tucker Poolman from the IR.