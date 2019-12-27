NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Wild, and Penguins

NHL Injury Updates

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have lost defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan for the rest of the season, with both beening placed on the LTIR.

The 34-year old Seabrook will have surgery on his right shoulder today. He will also have right hip surgery in early January and left hip surgery in early February.

The 28-year old de Haan will have surgery on his right shoulder today as well. He is undergoing the same surgery that he had last year and spent all of the past offseason and preseason rehabbing it. de Haan injured his shoulder on December 10th and has had a history of shoulder issues. He has two years left on his deal.

Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad will be out for the next three weeks with ankle injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have put forward Cam Atkinson on the IR retroactive to December 19th and recalled forward Jakob Lilja and Ryan MacInnis and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Adam Clendening,

Atkinson is expected to be out for two to three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau said on the radio yesterday that forward Mikko Koivu is hoping to return during their next homestand.

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has been skating for a couple of weeks. The Penguins play on Friday and Saturday and don’t practice until Sunday. Crosby is expected to start practicing soon.