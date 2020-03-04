NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Predators, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Canucks, and Jets

NHL Injury Updates
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was pulled by concussion spotters during last night’s game.
- Ben Pope: Crawford did return to the game.
Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was on the ice for the first time since suffering a concussion.
Nashville Predators: Forward Ryan Johansen missed last night’s game with an illness. Defenseman Dan Hamhuis missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.
Here’s the incident between Artturi Lehkonen and Johnny Boychuk. Boychuk rushed off the ice in a panic. pic.twitter.com/35Ab12TB1V
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 4, 2020
- New York Islanders: Coach Barry Trotz after the game on Boychuk: “No update on Johnny Boychuk. It’s pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He’s being evaluated.”
- Colby Cohen: Have been told that Boychuk has a bad cut but his eyesight is okay.
- Joe Haggerty: Early word is that Boychuk’s eyelid was cut and not his eyeball.
Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Artem Anisimov left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Brandon Tanev missed last night’s game with an illness.
Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Jacob Middleton doesn’t require surgery and that it’s “more like a high ankle sprain.”
Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was on the ice yesterday. Last Monday GM Julien BriseBois said that McDonagh would be out for 10 to 14 days.
Vancouver Canucks: Defensemen Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers, and forward Jay Beagle are “banged up and day-to-day.” Coach Travis Green said that they are hopeful to be able to play tonight.
Green didn’t have an update on Brock Boeser or Jacob Markstrom.
Scott Billeck; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Letestu has received clearance to return but he’s not in game shape yet.