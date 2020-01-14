NHL Injury Updates: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Stars, Red Wings, Predators, Sharks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Jets

Tracy Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome and Brandon Saad are definitely out tonight.

It doesn’t sound like either will be on the road trip at all.

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky missed practiced yesterday with an illness.

Forward Joonas Donskoi was skating on his own again yesterday. He’s still in concussion protocol.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is likely back in the lineup tonight. He was dealing with an injury to his knee cap after he blocked a shot at the Winter Classic.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings will be without goaltender Jonathan Bernier until at least after the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury.

Bernier had a 5-3 record in his past nine games with a 2.09 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Jimmy Howard will take over as the starter. He hasn’t won a game since October 29th. Calvin Pickard will backup.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM Dante Fabbro was on the ice yesterday. He’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Brent Burns is probable for tonight’s game. He was meeting with doctors yesterday.

Forward Barclay Goodrow was sick yesterday and didn’t go to practice. He will travel with the team.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly will be out for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot. He’s been put on the IR.

Pierre LeBrun: The Maple Leafs are now without defenseman Rielly and Jake Muzzin. Holding onto a playoff spot how now becomes harder for the Leafs.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was on the ice practicing. He’s only been on the ice for morning skates before yesterday, so that his first full practice since January 6th. He’d previously been cleared for contact.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that forward Bryan Little will be practicing again today: “Non contact. He’s going to stay on the ice with us as long as he feels good. He’s monitoring his own heart rate. He gets in the drills and then stays out if he needs to. We’ll start stringing some on-ice days together.”