NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Blues, and Canucks

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nazem Kadri will be out “weeks, not days” after suffering a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings activated forward Anthony Mantha and Frans Nielsen from the IR.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Seth Jones will be out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery on his fractured ankle.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov returned from the injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that there are no timelines on when forward James Neal (foot) and defenseman Kris Russell (concussion protocol) will return to the lineup. Russell has been skating on his own the past couple of days.

Chris Johnston: Oilers GM Holland said that Connor McDavid‘s quad injury is not related to the PCL/knee injury he had last offseason.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Holland: “He was playing injured (on Saturday after the incident), but he was not putting himself in any kind of serious jeopardy.”

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that they should have a diagnosis on Shea Weber‘s injury by the end of the week. The swelling should go down by then.

John Lu: Canadiens forward Paul Byron said that he likely won’t be in the lineup for their next two games.

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere didn’t skate yesterday as he’s been dealing with some scar tissue that came from his surgery. They are hopeful that he can skate tomorrow.

St. Louis Blues: Statement from St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning.”

St. Louis Blues : Last night’s Blues-Ducks game was postponed and will be made up at a later date.

Jeremy Rutherford: Bouwmeester is in stable condition at the hospital after suffering a "cardiac episode."

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland was sent to Utica of the AHL on a LTI conditioning loan. He’ll be down for three games in the next six days.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said that forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day. They’ll re-evaluate him before they leave on their three-game road trip that gets underway on Thursday.