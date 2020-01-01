NHL Injury Updates and Notes: Bruins, Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Senators

Mike Morreale: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy was skating on his own and thinks that he’ll be rejoining the team soon.

Cassidy said that Torey Krug is close to returning.

Defenseman Connor Clifton was having an MRI done yesterday.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou will be out for two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo underwent surgery on Monday. He’ll be out for four to six weeks after surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Blue Jackets PR: Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brendan Gallagher left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Brendan Gallagher down on the ice after this collision from Ben Chiarot.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins foward Jake Guentzel will be out for four to six months after having shoulder surgery.

Matt Vensel: Penguins forward was on the ice for practice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

NHL news and notes

Kevin McGrann: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year, $6 million contract extension.

NHL Player Safety: Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau was fined $2,500 for roughing Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin.

NHL Player Safety: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Senators Pageau.