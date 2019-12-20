NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Wild, Penguins, and Canucks

Alexander Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet on defenseman Jason Demers, who was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday morning: “He’s a lot better day by day now and he’s going to have a good skate today, he’s in that mode of getting close.”

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper left last night’s game after stretching to his right. He needed help getting off the ice and struggled to get down the tunnel.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Conor Garland is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

: Krueger on Eichel: “It was something that evolved in warm-ups, so we‘ll just look at the situation and get back to you tomorrow on that. … Let’s not speak about the specifics right now. We’ll fill you in once we’ve assessed the situation.” John Vogl: A very reliable source said it was an illness but Krueger’s comments make you wonder.

Sabres PR: Sabres forward Johan Larsson left last night’s game early.

Anthony Mingioni: Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues left last night’s game after blocking a shot with his ankle.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Saad left last night’s game with an ankle injury.

Eric Lear: Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said it will likely be a couple of weeks for Saad.

Chicago Blackhawks: Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook isn’t traveling with the team. He’s staying in Chicago for further medical evaluation.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson returned after missing the past 11 games.

Blue Jackets PR: Defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Blue Jackets PR: Forward Cam Atkinson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild: Defenseman Jared Spurgeon was activated from the IR.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on Josh Leivo‘s injury: “No update but I don’t think it’s going to be great.”

Josh Leivo was injured on this hit by Nick Holden, which went uncalled. Leivo left the ice favouring his right leg, smashing his stick in frustration before heading to the room. pic.twitter.com/Qa1WVqJR1X — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) December 20, 2019

Jeff Peterson: Canucks defenseman Alex Edler was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.