NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Wild, Penguins, and Canucks
Jack Eichel misses last night's game. Darcy Kuemper leaves with a leg injury.
NHL Injury Updates

Alexander Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet on defenseman Jason Demers, who was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday morning: “He’s a lot better day by day now and he’s going to have a good skate today, he’s in that mode of getting close.”

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper left last night’s game after stretching to his right. He needed help getting off the ice and struggled to get down the tunnel.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Conor Garland is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

  • John Vogl: Krueger on Eichel: “It was something that evolved in warm-ups, so we‘ll just look at the situation and get back to you tomorrow on that. … Let’s not speak about the specifics right now. We’ll fill you in once we’ve assessed the situation.”
  • John Vogl: A very reliable source said it was an illness but Krueger’s comments make you wonder.

Sabres PR: Sabres forward Johan Larsson left last night’s game early.

Anthony Mingioni: Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues left last night’s game after blocking a shot with his ankle.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Saad left last night’s game with an ankle injury.

Chicago Blackhawks: Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook isn’t traveling with the team. He’s staying in Chicago for further medical evaluation.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson returned after missing the past 11 games.

Blue Jackets PR: Defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Blue Jackets PR: Forward Cam Atkinson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild: Defenseman Jared Spurgeon was activated from the IR.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on Josh Leivo‘s injury: “No update but I don’t think it’s going to be great.”

Jeff Peterson: Canucks defenseman Alex Edler was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.