NHL Injury Update: Ducks, Bruins, Flames, Stars, Canadiens, Islanders, Sharks, Lightning, and Golden Knights

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson could return today. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson is getting close and Cam Fowler could be back this week.

Hampus Lindholm could be done for the season with an upper-body injury. There has been no timeline a potential return.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Brandon Carlo missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins: The Bruins activated Connor Clifton from the IR and assigned Karson Kuhlman to the AHL.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic went through his first full practice since being injured a month ago. He will go through some contact before they determine when he’ll be good to return to the lineup.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defenseman Alexander Radulov missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin skated several times this past week. They haven’t put a return date on Drouin yet.

Marc Dumont: Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi suffered a spleen injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz expects that forward Casey Cizikas and defenseman Johnny Boychuk to travel with the team.

San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman only played five minutes in yesterday’s game. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game. He’ll be re-evaluated.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Cody Glass had surgery on his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September.