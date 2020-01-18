NHL Injury Notes: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Panthers, Blues, Maple Leafs, and the Golden Knights

NHL Injury Notes

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson will be out for a few more weeks. He’s traveling with the team on their dad’s trip.

Canes PR: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton had surgery yesterday to repair his fractured left fibula. He will be out indefinitely.

Michael Smith: Hurricanes head coach Rob Brind’Amour said that Hamilton’s injury is “very similar” to what happened to Jordan Staal back in 2014. Staal was out for three months.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad is a possibility for today.

It’s unlikely that forward Dylan Strome will return before their break.

George Richards: Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger has a groin injury. He had an MRI yesterday. He said that he could be out for their road trip leading into the break.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will return to the lineup today.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward was assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on injured forward William Karlsson: “He’s week to week. He’ll miss this road trip, and then we have the break. Then he should be close after that.”