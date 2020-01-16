NHL Injury Notes: Coyotes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Canadiens, Flyers, and Maple Leafs

NHL Injury Notes

Alexander Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that forward Brad Richardson probably won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Goaltender Antti Raanta will be assessed before tonight’s game. He “had a good day” yesterday according to Tocchet.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bedner said that forward Joonas Donskoi needs to get through a full-contact practice before he gets clearance to return from his concussion.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson is still far away from returning to the lineup.

Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is getting close to returning.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Cam Atkinson has been activated from the IR.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that he doesn’t expect goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to be in the lineup tonight. He added: “We’ll see how he presents the rest of the week.”

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said that forward Brendan Gallagher is not suffering headaches anymore.

Julien said that the doctors don’t think his headaches were related to his concussion, but not completely sure. They are being cautious with it.

Philadelphia Flyers: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will be out for two to three weeks with a lower right abdominal strain.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was on the ice again yesterday. A good sign that his fractured foot is progressing.

Paul Hendrick: Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore is getting closer to be ready to return to the lineup. He took part in a full practice yesterday in a regular jersey. He could return on Saturday.