NHL Fallout and Rumors: Panthers, Senators, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and the Rangers

Deadline fallout notes on the Panthers, Senators, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Canadiens

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes were in competition with the Florida Panthers to acquire Brady Skjei from the New York Rangers at the deadline.

The Panthers problem was that they were trying to move salary out in the deal according to two sources. thinks they were offering defenseman Mike Matheson, which didn’t make sense for the Rangers as they were looking to create cap room for Chris Kreider.

Believe the Ottawa Senators last contract offer to Jean-Gabriel Pageau was around $4.5 million. They might have had a little room to go a bit higher, but not to $5 million per. The Senators have defenseman Thomas Chabot signed long-term, but they are going to need to start keeping some of their core players.

If the Vancouver Canucks had a first-round pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs would have probably done a Tyson Barrie for a first and Troy Stecher. The might have been too high for the Canucks. Believe that the Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, and Canucks were interested in Barrie.

There are some executives around the league who think Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is going to be swinging for the fences this offseason.

Things getting a little awkward in the Rangers crease

Vincent Mercogliano of USA Today: New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist admits that things could be getting a bit awkward.

“I’ve been very open with the management the two years I’ve been through this (rebuilding) process that, if there comes a day where they feel like I’m not a good solution, let’s talk about it,” he said. “Let’s be open about it.”

Lundqvist has another year left at $8.5 million, Alexandar Georgiev is a pending RFA, and Igor Shesterkin is on his ELC. The Rangers could trade Georgiev this offseason. Trading Lundqvist could be complicated.

Buying out Lundqvist would save $3 million off the cap next year, but tacks on $1.5 million the following year.