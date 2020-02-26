NHL Deadline Fallout and Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan S. Clark: Asked Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic if he had any trade offers for forward Tyson Jost. Sakic wouldn’t get into any specifics of what was talked about. He said that Jost has played well the past few weeks, just hasn’t scored.

Blues GM the Kreider speculation

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their interest in Chris Kreider before the trade deadline: “The interest level waned when we knew Vladi was coming back. In a different world, if I was managing the Blues in the late ’90s, we would have been really interested because it’s only the owners’ money. But there’s a salary-cap situation that’s in place now …”

The offers the Maple Leafs were getting for Barrie

James (@Account4hockey): Bob McKenzie on TSN 1040 said that he believes the Toronto Maple Leafs received similar trade offers for Tyson Barrie as to what the Calgary Flames paid to acquired Erik Gustafsson for, and what the Carolina Hurricanes paid for Sami Vatanen. The Leafs felt that that type of return wasn’t good enough to trade Barrie.

(Flames acquired Gustafsson for a conditional 2020 3rd round – earlier of the Flames or Oilers pick.

The Hurricanes acquired Vatanen for a conditional 4th round, Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson, and retaining 50% of Vatanen’s salary)

Dubas on the idea of re-signing Barrie

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on if there is a chance the Maple Leafs re-sign pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie.

“That’s a question I don’t have the answer to right now, other than to say we’ll use the remaining time that we have together to see if there’s a fit,” Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. “With our cap situation, it’s never so simple. I wish it were, but it’s not.”

Barrie can likely get a bigger contract on the open market on July 1st than what the Maple Leafs could be able to fit in. He hasn’t exactly had the fit the Leafs had hoped, but if he left, it would leave a big hole on in their blue line.