NHL Attendance After 20 Home Games: 2019-20

For at least the past five seasons we’ve tracked NHL attendance at various points of the season.

This is our second installment of the year – after the 20 home game mark for each team.

The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina so their home numbers are skewed. The Winter Classic numbers for the Dallas Stars are not included as they had already reached the 20 game mark.

There are eight teams that are running at a capacity of 100 percent or higher. Last season at the 10 game mark there were 10 teams.

18 teams were at 95 percent or higher after 20 home games. The past two seasons there were 20 teams at 95 percent or higher.

25 teams were at 90 percent or higher, up one from last season, and the same number of teams from two years ago.

There are three teams below 80 percent capacity, which is down two from last season, and the same from two years ago.

The Ottawa Senators were the only team under 76 percent, and they were sitting at just over 61 percent through 20 games.

NHL Attendance for each team after 20 home games