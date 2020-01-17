NHL Attendance After 20 Home Games: 2019-20
We're tracking NHL attendance for the 2019-20 season. Looking at the home attendance for each NHL team at the 20 game mark.
For at least the past five seasons we’ve tracked NHL attendance at various points of the season.

This is our second installment of the year – after the 20 home game mark for each team.

The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina so their home numbers are skewed. The Winter Classic numbers for the Dallas Stars are not included as they had already reached the 20 game mark.

There are eight teams that are running at a capacity of 100 percent or higher. Last season at the 10 game mark there were 10 teams.

18 teams were at 95 percent or higher after 20 home games. The past two seasons there were 20 teams at 95 percent or higher.

25 teams were at 90 percent or higher, up one from last season, and the same number of teams from two years ago.

There are three teams below 80 percent capacity, which is down two from last season, and the same from two years ago.

The Ottawa Senators were the only team under 76 percent, and they were sitting at just over 61 percent through 20 games.

NHL Attendance for each team after 20 home games
 2019-20
20 GMs		Cap %2018-19
20 GMs		2017-18
20 GMs		2016-17
20 GMs		2015-16
20 GMs		 
21,380108.421,31021,62421,59321,689
21,03598.920,93121,30221,28821,288
19,309102.619,30219,26720,21119,306
18,86996.718,94419,51520,02720,027
18,80499.919,09219,09219,09219,092
18,62396.518,22918,66618,56019,145
18,61598.417,62417,79718,34718,403
18,569100.318,50618,50618,50618,506
18,500100.618,54518,56419,17418,550
18,26898.618,17618,15218,30118,248
18,254105.118,28417,854--
18,096100.016,92618,07918,44417,803
17,87092.019,14419,37019,56419,075
17,85299.117,16514,98515,07116,341
17,55499.917,56517,56517,56517,565
17,53194.018,34718,34718,34716,839
17,47497.318,93018,97618,98719,027
17,360101.417,32917,19317,15016,869
17,18695.417,29717,78918,03518,006
17,03490.617,70019,08218,45418,286
17,00593.317,91318,24018,25118,264
16,51288.413,24512,81711,73611,153
16,33593.017,17717,32117,50816,730
16,193113.615,22915,32116,19115,294
15,75391.716,59716,27116,06016,178
15,72786.715,60315,70614,89813,652
14,99490.814,89515,17514,85114,357
14,47484.513,57513,12412,92313,266
13,00176.313,25813,30514,61513,963
12,45478.811,55611,88612,58312,923
11,73261.314,40616,38215,66617,803