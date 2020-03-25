Hockey News: KHL Cancels Season, Richter and Hobey Baker Semi-Finalists, and Bedard Gets Exceptional Status

The KHL cancels their season, their future, and KHL free agents

Aivis Kalnins: The KHL suffers a huge financial blow by canceling their season. They will release a statement on how they will proceed for next year.

Aivis Kalnins: There is now some concern with the KHL about their future.

Igor Eronko: “Not true. KHL is not the league that lives to its profit. Most of the teams here usually earn 10-15 percent of what they spend. Expenses are of course covered by sponsors, but if there was a financial fair play, no KHL team would be allowed to play”

Pierre LeBrun: Checking with league sources to see if KHL players who will be free agents, if they could sign with an NHL team and be eligible to play in the NHL if the season resumes.

Richter and Hobey Baker Award semi-finalists

Chris Peters: The 10 semi-finalists for the Richter Award are Zach Driscoll (Bemidji), Matthew Galajda (Cornell), Spencer Knight (BC/FLA), John Lethemon (Mich St), Strauss Mann (Mich), Frank Marotte (Clarkson), Dryden McKay (MNSt.) Jeremy Swayman (Maine/BOS), Hunter Shepard (UMD), and Tyler Wall (UM-L/NYR).

Chris Peters: Next week the list of 10 will be narrowed down to five, and the winner of the Richter Award will be announced on April 10th.

Chris Peters: The 10 semi-finalists for the Hobey Baker are Morgan Barron (Cornell/NYR), Jason Cotton (Sacred Heart), Jack Dugan (Providence/VGK) David Farrence (BU/NSH), Jordan Kawaguchi (North Dakota), John Leonard (UMass/SJS), Dryden McKay/Marc Michaelis (Minnesota St.), Scott Perunovich (UMD/STL), and Jeremy Swayman (Maine/BOS).

Bedard gets exceptional status

TSN Hockey: The Western Hockey League has granted 15-year old Connor Bedard of North Vancouver exceptional status for next season. It’s the first player the WHL has granted this status too.