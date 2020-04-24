NHL Rumors: Five Most Likely Landing Spots for Torey Krug … Lias Andersson and New York Rangers

Looking at the five most likely landing spots for Torey Krug

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Boston Bruins pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Torey Krug could get over $8 million per season if he were to hit the open market. The Bruins also have to re-sign RFA Jake DeBrusk, and a few other free agents, so it may not be easy to fit in Krug’s raise on a new deal.

A look at the five most likely landing spots for Krug.

1. Boston Bruins – Krug wants to stay in Boston, but the Bruins will need to find a way to bring him back under the salary cap. Compliance buyouts might be an option this offseason and would help the Bruins.

2. Detroit Red Wings – He’s from Michigan and grew up a Red Wings fan. They have the cap space and a need.

3. Vegas Golden Knights – Krug could fill a long-term need. They would need to move salary out.

4. Montreal Canadiens – Could be aggressive again this offseason in an attempt to improve and if they feel they are getting closer to contending, could take a run at him.

5. Florida Panthers – Reports earlier this season that they may be looking to cut $10 million off their payroll. They could move out players and reallocate the money. They’ve been looking to improve on their blue line. Retaining UFAs Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov could cost $15 million. Defenseman Mike Matheson hasn’t fit it in under coach Joel Quenneville and was being played at forward.

Andersson talked about his situation and if he’d be open to returning to the Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers prospect Lias Andersson spoke to the Gothenberg Post in Sweden about his mental struggles in New York this year. Translated by Johan Rylander.

“It wasn’t just something that happened overnight, but it sneaked up on me,” he told Rylander. “I had a hard time. … I was injured, couldn’t do anything about it. There were many small things that made it weigh. I started to get (into) bad habits off the ice.”

Andersson started eating bad and not sleeping well, which then led to taking sleeping pills. He didn’t tell the Rangers that he was having a hard time.

On if he’d return to the Rangers.