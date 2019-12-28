Eastern Conference NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Eastern Conference NHL injuries

Marisa Ingemi: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy is day-to-day.

Defenseman Torey Krug is out until at least January 31st.

Neither McAvoy or Krug are in concussion protocol.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins put Krug on the IR.

Buffalo Sabres: Coach Ralph Krueger said that defenseman Marco Scandella missed last night’s game with an illness.

John Vogl: Sabres forward Jeff Skinner left with an upper-body injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha doesn’t have a concussion according to coach Jeff Blashill but will be out for “minimum four weeks” with “rib-type issues.”

Blain Potvin: Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron (lower-body) and Joel Armia (upper-body) are out week-to-week. Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has received clearance from doctors.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher missed most of the third period. An update could come today – there is “nothing broken.”

New Jersey Devils: Devils forward Pavel Zacha missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux is out indefinitely after fracturing his hand in the third period.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist wasn’t ready to return. Forwards Sidney Crosby and Nick Bjugstad skated yesterday. Defensemen Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin didn’t skate.

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev spent the night in a New Jersey hospital after suffering a “significant laceration” to his right wrist.

“He’s stable and has full feeling in his hand and fingers,” Mikheyev’s agent Daniel Milstein said in a late-night e-mail. “Additional tests are being done and surgery is still a possibility.”

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Mikheyev: “He’s getting evaluated and it’s a deep cut, and now we’re just gonna have to get it sorted out. He’ll stay here in Jersey tonight and get evaluated to figure out what needs to be done.”

Stephen Whyno: “Maple Leafs say forward Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair tendons and an artery that were severed in his right wrist from the skate cut last night, will remain in Newark hospital and is out at least 3 months.”

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore is out indefinitely with a concussion.