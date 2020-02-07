Eastern Conference Injury Updates: Sabres, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Penguins, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov skated yesterday for the first time since he hurt his knee last Saturday. He could return on Saturday.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been put on the IR with a lower-body injury,

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin wasn’t able to go yesterday but could return on Saturday or Monday according to GM Claude Julien.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck was on the ice skating and doing some stickhandling. There is still no timetable on his return.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Kahun (concussion) was on the ice. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and forward Nick Bjugstad (core muscle) were rehabbing off-ice.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta will be out for at least a few weeks.

Joe Smith: Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci will be out for a while with an ankle injury according to GM Kyle Dubas.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice yesterday. The Leafs are still unsure of his status.

Kristen Shilton: Leafs GM Dubas on Andersen: “Status is just continuing to work through the injury and see where he’s at, but we won’t have any idea until after he’s off and how he’s feeling and I’d say unlikely for tomorrow but we’ll see after.”

James Mirtle: Dubas on defenseman Morgan Rielly: “We’ll get more updates on him in the coming weeks in terms of how long he’ll be out. That’ll dictate how much cap space we’ll have going into the deadline in terms of whether we’ll have his full amount of room with regards to LTI for the rest of the season.”