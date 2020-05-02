2020 NHL Draft: Draft Proposal, A Decision Could Come Next Week … Flames and Sharks GM On A June Draft

NHL’s draft proposal

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The NHL sent out a memo to teams out the possibility of hosting the 2020 NHL draft in early June.

Some teams were saying that the NHL is “really trying to convince us” and others “this is terrible” but the biggest response maybe that “It sure reads like, this is what we are doing… get used to it.”

June 5th is the rumored date and final decision could be early this week.

Issues with conditional picks – the league would give seven days for the teams to address the condition or take the NHL’s idea.

Points percentage for the draft order.

For the lottery, only adjusted for this draft. Teams can only move up for slots, and tweaks to the top of the draft order. (See Johnston’s tweet below)

Chris Johnston: Part of the NHL’s proposal for the NHL draft.

— Detroit would be guaranteed No. 1 or No. 2 overall

— Ottawa could do no worse than owning No. 3 AND No. 4

— New Jersey, Buffalo, Montreal and Chicago couldn’t jump beyond No. 2/3/4/5, respectively

There are benefits to holding a draft in June … A decision could be made next week

Nick Cotsonika: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly in CHED 630 said that he thinks there are benefits of holding the 2020 NHL draft in June. The draft is a fan engagement opportunity and they don’t just want to shoehorn it into their schedule.

There are complications of doing the NHL draft in June before the season officially end, like conditional draft picks. There have been no decisions made yet, but they are going to have to make on in the near future.

Bruce Garrioch: The league is wanting to make a decision on the draft by sometime next week.

Flames will be ready if the draft is held in early June

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said they would be ready for the draft whenever they decide to hold it.

Treliving added that their prep and draft list would be finalized in the coming days and weeks.

Pat Steinberg: If the draft does happen in June, Flames GM Treliving said they won’t have to make any major adjustments, adding it will be different but they will be prepared.

Treliving has spoken with a couple of the NHL GMs to see how things went for them.

Sharks would be ready for a June draft

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said that they’d be ready for a draft in June. He’s friends with San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and added “At least we’ve seen (the NFL) go through it and how they handled it.”

Curtis Pashelka: Wilson said that he watched the three day NFL draft: “I have talked to several people in the NFL that were making those decisions. How did the conversations go, the trade discussions that you had, whether it be moving up or moving back with picks.”