2020 NHL Draft Picks For Each NHL Team

The calendar has turned February. The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – February 24th.

The rumor mill has been in full gear the past could weeks, and things will continue to heat up.

The talk for the past year has scouts saying the 2020 NHL draft is a deep one. Teams may be reluctant to trade a first-round pick, especially for a rental. Three first-round picks were moved early last offseason – will someone breakdown on deadline day?

Even if no team trades a first, there should be plenty of draft picks on the move. A look at the 2020 NHL draft picks for each team.