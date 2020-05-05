2020 NHL Draft News: No Decision Yet, Issue Of Trades, and Draft Lottery Odds

2020 NHL Draft decision may come this week or next

Pierre LeBrun: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an email after the NHL Board of Governors call yesterday on the 2020 NHL draft: “We think it’s more important to get the right decision than to get a quick decision.”

No decision has been made yet. It could come later this week or possibly not until next week.

Issue of not being able to trade players at the draft

Bruce Garrioch: League executives have suggested that one way teams could get around making trades on draft day would be making side deals or for “Future Considerations.”

The Vegas Golden Knights did this for the expansion draft.

Murray Pam: is for the idea, but one possible problem would be “leaking information. Finding out you’re being traded – having to complete the remainder of the season with the club that’s making the swap, doesn’t seem ideal.”

Shawn Simpson: “NHL teams are not making any side deals going into a June draft involving NHL players, if they are trying to play a regular season and playoff. It’s totally illegal and the injury risk is off the charts.”

Pierre LeBrun: “it’s worth pointing out Pittsburgh and Vegas had a verbal agreement in place March 1, 2017 (day of the season’s trade deadline) regarding the Golden Knights taking Fleury in the June expansion draft. The NHL was ok with the arrangement.”

Potential odds of winning the 2020 NHL draft lottery

Bob McKenzie: The NHL proposal has them going back to the version last used in 2012. Only the bottom five teams could win the lottery. Four spots is the most slots any team could move up.

Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings odds of winning the draft lottery went from 19 percent to 57 percent if the proposal goes through.

A look at the odds.