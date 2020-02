2019-20 NHL Trade Tracker

It’s almost trade deadline day. We’ll be updating as the trades as soon as they come in.

Player Acquired Trade Date Player Acquired Ilya Kovalchuk Feb. 23, 2020 2020 3rd round pick

50% salary retained Miikka Salomaki Feb. 22, 2020 Ben Harpur Ondrej Kase Feb. 21, 2020 2020 1st round

David Backes

Axel Andersson Cody Eakin Feb. 21, 2020 conditional 2021 4th round Jake Lucchini

Josepth Blandisi Feb. 20, 2020 Phil Varone

Riley Barber Danick Martel Feb. 20, 2020 Anthony Greco Alec Martinez Feb. 19, 2020 2020 2nd round

2021 2nd round Denis Malgin Feb. 19, 2020 Mason Marchment Max Veronneau Feb. 19, 2020 Aaron Luchuk

conditionals 2021 6th round Jean-Francois Berube Feb. 19, 2020 Future considerations Brenden Dillon Feb. 18, 2020 2020 2nd round

conditional 2021 3rd round Dylan DeMelo Feb. 18, 2020 2020 3rd round Julien Gauthier Feb. 18, 2020 Joey Keane Marco Scandella Feb. 18, 2020 2020 2nd round

conditional 2021 4th round Tyler Toffoli Feb. 17, 2020 2020 2nd round

conditional 2022 4th round

Tim Schaller

Tyler Maddex Andy Greene Feb. 16, 2020 2021 2nd round

David Quenneville Blake Coleman Feb. 16, 2020 2020 1st round

NJ Jason Zucker Feb. 10, 2020 Mason Marchment Jack Campbell

Kyle Clifford Feb. 5, 2020 2020 3rd round

conditional 2021 3rd round

Trevor Moore John Nyberg Jan. 17, 2020 Oula Palve Laurent Dauphin Jan. 7, 2020 Michael McCarron Michael Frolik Jan. 2, 2020 2020 4th round Marco Scandella Jan. 2, 2020 2020 4th round Mike Reilly Jan. 2, 2020 Andrew Sturtz

2021 5th round Kevin Roy Dec. 17, 2019 Ryan Haggerty Taylor Hall

Blake Speers Dec. 16, 2019 Nate Schnarr

Nick Merkley

Kevin Bahl

2020 conditional 1st round

2021 conditional 3rd round Kyle Wood Dec. 12, 2019 Oliwer Kaski Chandler Stephenson Dec. 2, 2019 2021 5th round Eric Comrie Nov. 30, 2019 Vili Saarijarvi Devante Stephens Nov. 24, 2019 Matthew Spencer Joseph Cramarossa Nov. 20, 2019 Graham Knott Robby Fabbri Nov. 6, 2019 Jacob De La Rose Louis Domingue Nov. 1, 2019 2021 conditional 7th round Brendan Perlini Oct. 28, 2019 Alec Regula Jack Rodewald Oct. 26, 2019 Chris Wilkie Erik Gudbranson Oct. 25, 2019 Andreas Martinsen

2021 7th round Ian McCoshen Oct. 22, 2019 Aleksi Saarela David Pope Oct. 7, 2019 Alex Biega Vladislav Namestnikov Oct. 7, 2019 Nick Ebert

2021 4th round Antoine Bibeau Sept. 27, 2019 Nicolas Meloche Justin Faulk

2020 5th round Sept. 24, 2019 Joel Edmundson

Dominik Bokk

2021 7th round Adam Erne Aug. 14, 2019 2020 4th round Trevor Carrick Aug. 6, 2019 Kyle Wood Ryan Callahan

2020 5th round July. 30, 2019 Mike Condon

2020 6th round Nikita Gusev July. 29, 2019 2020 3rd round

2021 2nd round John Marino July. 26, 2019 2021 conditional 6th round Jordan Schmaltz July. 25, 2019 Andreas Borgman David Clarkson

2020 4th round July. 23, 2019 Garret Sparks Milan Lucic

2020 3rd round July. 19, 2019 James Neal Zack Smith July. 16, 2019 Artem Anisimov Henri Jokiharju July. 9, 2019 Alexander Nylander Nikita Zaitsev

Connor Brown

July. 1, 2019 Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur

Aaron Luchuk

2020 3rd round Jimmy Vesey July. 1, 2019 2021 3rd round Tyson Barrie

Alex Kerfoot

2020 6th round July. 1, 2019 Nazem Kadri

Calle Rosen

2020 3rd round Andrew Shaw

2021 7th round June. 30, 2019 2020 2nd round

2020 7th round

2021 3rd round Nicolas Deslauriers June. 30, 2019 2020 4th round James Reimer June. 30, 2019 Scott Darling

2020 6th round Alex Galchenyuk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph June. 29, 2019 Phil Kessel

Dane Birks

2021 4th round Jacob MacDonald June. 29, 2019 Dominic Toninato Colin Miller June. 28, 2019 2021 2nd round

2022 5th round Andre Burakovsky June. 28, 2019 Scott Kosmachuk

2020 2nd round

2020 3rd round Erik Haula June. 27, 2019 Nicolas Roy

2021 conditional 5th round Carl Soderberg June. 25, 2019 Kevin Connauton

2020 3rd round Calvin de Haan

Aleksi Saarela June. 24, 2019 Gustav Forsling

Anton Forsberg Tyler Pitlick June. 24, 2019 Ryan Hartman Tom Pyatt

2019 6th round (# ) June. 22, 2019 Francis Perron

2019 7th round John Hayden June. 22, 2019 John Quenneville J.T Miller June. 22, 2019 2020 conditional 1st round

2019 3rd round

Marek Mazanec P.K. Subban June. 22, 2019 Steven Santini

Jeremy Davies

2020 2nd round

2019 2nd round (# ) 2020 conditional 1st round

Patrick Marleau

2020 7th round June. 22, 2019 2020 6th round Justin Braun June. 18, 2019 2020 3rd round

2019 2nd round (# ) Jacob Trouba June. 17, 2019 Neal Pionk

2019 1st round (# ) Olli Maatta June. 15, 2019 Dominik Kahun

2019 5th round (# ) Connor Ingram June. 14, 2019 2021 7th round Radko Gudas June. 14, 2019 Matt Niskanen Kevin Hayes June. 3, 2019 2019 5th round Fedor Gordeev May. 6, 2019 2020 7th round Adam Fox Apr. 6, 2019 2020 conditional 3rd round

2019 2nd round (# )